Kerala: Orange alert issued in northern districts; overnight storms wreaked havoc
Kerala's northern districts woke up to an orange alert on Friday, October 24, 2025, with the IMD warning of very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms—thanks to two active weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are in for intense downpours and wind gusts up to 50km/h.
Trees, power lines knocked down
Overnight storms have already knocked down trees and power lines, leaving some areas without electricity and causing traffic jams.
Rising river levels mean waterlogging in low-lying spots is a real concern.
With more rain expected in the coming days (and yellow alerts out for five other districts), residents, especially those near rivers or flood-prone zones, are advised to stay updated on official advisories and avoid risky areas.