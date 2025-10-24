Next Article
Mahua Moitra faces backlash for Diwali 'brain dead' comment
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is under fire after she agreed with a vlogger's harsh post that called Indians celebrating Diwali abroad "brain dead" and described the festival as "garbage."
Social media quickly criticized her, and BJP leaders accused her of disrespecting Indian culture.
Moitra clarifies post was mistake
Moitra clarified that she meant to reply to a different post and described it as a mistake she made while traveling.
Still, screenshots of her initial response kept circulating, fueling more backlash online and from political rivals.
Incident raises questions about public figures, social media responsibility
Moitra has made headlines before for outspoken remarks, but this latest incident has sparked fresh debate about public figures and social media responsibility.