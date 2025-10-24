Madhya Pradesh farmer vows to stay half-naked until... India Oct 24, 2025

Farmers in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, are upset as banana prices have crashed to just ₹2-3 per kilo—making it tough to cover even basic costs.

Kishore Vasankar, a local farmer, has pledged to stay half-naked until local farmers get a fair price for their produce.

Burhanpur is the state's biggest banana hub, but unlike neighboring Maharashtra, hasn't received crop insurance since 2018.