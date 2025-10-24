Madhya Pradesh farmer vows to stay half-naked until...
Farmers in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, are upset as banana prices have crashed to just ₹2-3 per kilo—making it tough to cover even basic costs.
Kishore Vasankar, a local farmer, has pledged to stay half-naked until local farmers get a fair price for their produce.
Burhanpur is the state's biggest banana hub, but unlike neighboring Maharashtra, hasn't received crop insurance since 2018.
Farmers feel exploited and unprotected against losses
Farmers protested, demanding bananas be included in the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme.
Things got tense when they tried entering the District Magistrate's office, but police managed to keep things peaceful.
Farmers say they're stuck with low prices from traders, while retail prices stay high—leaving them feeling exploited and unprotected against losses.