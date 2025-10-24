NDA cadet drowns in pool; 2nd death this month
An 18-year-old NDA cadet, Aditya Yadav, sadly drowned during a swimming session at the National Defence Academy in Pune on Thursday.
He was a first-term student participating in a swimming practice session for weak swimmers.
This is the second heartbreaking loss at NDA this month, following the death of another first-term cadet, Antriksh Kumar Singh, just two weeks ago.
Inquiry ordered, family informed
Yadav was found unresponsive in the pool around 5pm. Lifeguards tried CPR and he was rushed to Military Hospital Khadakwasla, but doctors couldn't save him.
The academy has ordered a formal inquiry and informed his family.
Earlier, Singh was found dead in his hostel room on October 10, with his family alleging possible harassment by seniors.
Both cases are under investigation, and NDA says it's supporting the families during this difficult time.