NDA cadet drowns in pool; 2nd death this month

Inquiry ordered, family informed

Yadav was found unresponsive in the pool around 5pm. Lifeguards tried CPR and he was rushed to Military Hospital Khadakwasla, but doctors couldn't save him.

The academy has ordered a formal inquiry and informed his family.

Earlier, Singh was found dead in his hostel room on October 10, with his family alleging possible harassment by seniors.

Both cases are under investigation, and NDA says it's supporting the families during this difficult time.