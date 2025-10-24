At least 20 burned alive as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire

A massive fire broke out on a private Kaveri Travels bus on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh . The bus was reportedly on its way to Bengaluru with over 40 passengers onboard when it collided with a motorcycle and caught fire. The incident occurred around 3:30am near Chinna Tekuru village in Kallur mandal. At least 20 people lost their lives in this tragic accident.

Accident details Collision with motorcycle caused fire The collision with the motorcycle is believed to have caused a spark that led to the fire. The two-wheeler got stuck under the bus, and some reports suggest it hit the fuel tank, causing an explosion, while others indicate the fuel tank remained intact. "The Forensic Science Laboratory team is here and ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows," Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool, told NDTV.

National response President Murmu expresses condolences Eyewitnesses reported hearing screams for help before the entire bus was engulfed in flames. They said the flames first erupted in the front portion of the bus before spreading everywhere. Heavy rain was observed in the region when the tragedy occurred, which could have contributed to the collision. Many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Aftermath Most passengers from Hyderabad Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that most of the passengers were from Hyderabad. Kurnool District Collector Dr. A Siri said, "Out of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued safely. Among the remaining 20, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far. Efforts are underway to identify the rest."