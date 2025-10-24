Next Article
Family of 5 tries suicide in Navi Mumbai, 1 dead
India
A heartbreaking incident hit Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area, where a family of five reportedly tried to take their own lives.
Santosh Luhar, 22, sadly didn't survive, while his brother Ramesh (24), sister-in-law Basanti (20), and their two young sons (aged 5 and 2) are in critical condition.
The event happened around 1:30pm in Jawale village, and they were admitted to the hospital.
Police investigating case
The family was first treated at Panvel sub-district hospital before being moved to NMMC Hospital in Vashi.
Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane confirmed an accidental death case has been filed.
Right now, police are trying to figure out what led the family to consume poison—statements from Ramesh and Basanti could help explain what happened in this tragic situation.