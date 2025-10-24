Next Article
Delhi to try out cloud seeding on October 29
Delhi's air finally moved out of "severe" territory, with the AQI dropping to 293 ("poor") after Diwali.
Still, some spots like Anand Vihar are stuck at dangerous levels.
To tackle stubborn pollution, Delhi will try out cloud seeding for the first time on October 29.
CM calls it a historic initiative
Cloud seeding could trigger rainfall to help clear up pollution—something Delhi really needs after weeks of tough air.
The city's chief minister called it a "historic initiative" to boost public health and bring in new solutions for cleaner air.
Air quality in different parts of Delhi
Places like Alipur, IGI Airport, and Okhla Phase-2 have seen their air get better.
But many neighborhoods are still struggling with poor or very poor air quality—so everyone's watching to see if this experiment helps.