Will WWE's The Undertaker enter 'Bigg Boss 19' house?

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:00 pm Oct 24, 202502:00 pm

What's the story

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon, The Undertaker, is rumored to make a surprise appearance on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss Season 19. While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that he might enter the house as a wild card contestant in November. This would be an unprecedented event for Indian television, especially if it coincides with the rumored participation of boxing legend Mike Tyson.