Will WWE's The Undertaker enter 'Bigg Boss 19' house?
What's the story
WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon, The Undertaker, is rumored to make a surprise appearance on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss Season 19. While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that he might enter the house as a wild card contestant in November. This would be an unprecedented event for Indian television, especially if it coincides with the rumored participation of boxing legend Mike Tyson.
Speculation
Speculation about Undertaker's participation in 'BB19'
The speculation about The Undertaker's possible participation in Bigg Boss 19 first emerged on the WWE league server and was later reported by India Today. According to these reports, the show makers might be keeping this under wraps to create a major surprise for viewers. If confirmed, it would undoubtedly add an unexpected twist to the show's dynamics, which already attracts huge viewership from Indian audiences.
Recent activity
Undertaker's last major appearance in WWE
The Undertaker has been making sporadic appearances on WWE live television since his retirement from in-ring competition in 2020. His last major appearance was at WWE's debut Premium Live Event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, where he announced Stephanie McMahon as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026. If he does join Bigg Boss 19, it would be a historic moment for Indian television.