Kannada actor Divya Suresh named driver in hit-and-run case
Kannada actor and reality TV personality Divya Suresh has been named as the driver in a recent hit-and-run case in Bengaluru.
On October 4, a black car allegedly driven by Suresh hit a motorcycle carrying Kiran G (25) and his cousins, Anusha and Anitha, near Nithya Hotel.
The car didn't stop, leaving Kiran and Anusha with minor injuries, while Anitha suffered a broken leg that needed surgery.
Details of the case
Kiran filed a police complaint on October 7 after making sure Anitha got urgent medical care.
Using CCTV footage, police traced the vehicle back to Suresh.
While initial reports mentioned only an unidentified female driver, further investigation confirmed Suresh's involvement.
Legal proceedings are now underway, and the case is still being investigated.