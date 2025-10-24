Kannada actor Divya Suresh named driver in hit-and-run case Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Kannada actor and reality TV personality Divya Suresh has been named as the driver in a recent hit-and-run case in Bengaluru.

On October 4, a black car allegedly driven by Suresh hit a motorcycle carrying Kiran G (25) and his cousins, Anusha and Anitha, near Nithya Hotel.

The car didn't stop, leaving Kiran and Anusha with minor injuries, while Anitha suffered a broken leg that needed surgery.