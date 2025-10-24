'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik to exit show for treatment?
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing a lot of drama with several twists and turns. Currently, four contestants, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama, are nominated for elimination this week. Amidst all this buzz, reports suggest that music composer Amaal Mallik may temporarily leave the house due to health issues.
Speculations
How long will Mallik leave for?
Although the makers haven't officially confirmed Mallik's exit, reports indicate he could be away from the house for several days or up to a week. The exact timeline of his exit remains uncertain. Adding to the suspense, sources suggest that after this week's elimination, a top contestant might be unexpectedly evicted, only to be moved into a secret room.
Upcoming twist
Dynamics of the house changing
In an interesting turn of events, Mallik might join the evicted contestant in the secret room next week. Meanwhile, tensions are high in the house, with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal at odds, and the friendship between Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt coming to an end. Fans can catch the latest drama in the Bigg Boss house on JioHotstar.