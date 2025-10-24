LOADING...
Pitbull to return to India for 'I'm Back' world tour
Pitbull to perform in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad this December

Pitbull to return to India for 'I'm Back' world tour

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 24, 2025
01:56 pm
What's the story

Global music sensation Pitbull, aka Armando Christian Perez, is returning to India for his I'm Back World Tour this December. The tour will include two performances: at HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6 and at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 8. "It's truly an honor to perform back in India. We look forward to bringing the party back," said the artist in a statement.

Cultural ties

Special bond with Indian fans

This will mark Pitbull's fourth visit to India. He first performed in India in 2011, then appeared at the 2017 IPL opening in Kolkata, and returned in 2019 for a Mumbai show. His collaboration with Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the 2013 song Exotic further cemented his popularity in the country. The track blended Bollywood sounds with his Miami style and became an instant hit.

Twitter Post

'Mr. Worldwide is JUMPIN' to India with his tour...'

Tour information

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Pitbull's I'm Back tour will visit Europe and Australia. Meanwhile, fans around the world have created a global trend called "Bald E's," encouraging concertgoers to adopt Pitbull's signature look of suits, sunglasses, and a bald head. Tickets for the Indian shows will be available exclusively on BookMyShow from Saturday, October 25 at 12:00pm (IST). The concerts are being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.