Pitbull to return to India for 'I'm Back' world tour

Cultural ties

Special bond with Indian fans

This will mark Pitbull's fourth visit to India. He first performed in India in 2011, then appeared at the 2017 IPL opening in Kolkata, and returned in 2019 for a Mumbai show. His collaboration with Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the 2013 song Exotic further cemented his popularity in the country. The track blended Bollywood sounds with his Miami style and became an instant hit.