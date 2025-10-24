Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath named in fraud case
What's the story
Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in an investment fraud case alongside 22 others in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Interestingly, this is not Talpade and Nath's first encounter with the law. The case was registered at the city police station following a complaint by Babli, a resident of Baghpat. Read on to know the details.
Allegations
What is the case about?
The accused, including Talpade and Nath, were allegedly involved with a company called The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited. This firm reportedly promised villagers high returns on their investments. According to multiple FIRs filed in this case, agents of the company allegedly lured people by promising that their money would double quickly. However, after collecting crores, the company reportedly shut down operations and disappeared.
Legal proceedings
Talpade, Nath also involved in another marketing fraud case
Earlier, he, Nath, and 11 others were implicated in a similar multi-level marketing fraud case in Sonipat, Haryana. In July, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Talpade in this case. Nath received relief in September. More details about the recent case are awaited as investigations continue. On the work front, Talpade will next be seen in Single Salma. The film, also starring Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh, will hit theaters on October 31.