Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath named in fraud case

The accused, including Talpade and Nath, were allegedly involved with a company called The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited. This firm reportedly promised villagers high returns on their investments. According to multiple FIRs filed in this case, agents of the company allegedly lured people by promising that their money would double quickly. However, after collecting crores, the company reportedly shut down operations and disappeared.

Talpade, Nath also involved in another marketing fraud case

Earlier, he, Nath, and 11 others were implicated in a similar multi-level marketing fraud case in Sonipat, Haryana. In July, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Talpade in this case. Nath received relief in September. More details about the recent case are awaited as investigations continue. On the work front, Talpade will next be seen in Single Salma. The film, also starring Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh, will hit theaters on October 31.