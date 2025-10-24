'BBT9': Subhiksha grabs nomination-free pass; 8 others face eviction
This week on Bigg Boss Tamil 9, Subhiksha grabbed a nomination-free pass by winning the BB Juice Task, where contestants had to create their own juice creations.
Judges VJ Parvathy and Diwakar scored the drinks on taste, quality, and creativity, and Subhiksha's smart moves—especially in the final coin round—helped her edge out Ramya for the win.
Her victory means she's safe from eviction and now stands out as a strong contender.
Here's how the task unfolded
The BB Juice challenge was all about teamwork, creativity, and some strategic thinking. Contestants teamed up to make their juices, hoping to impress the judges.
Subhiksha's strategic choices in the final moments made all the difference, showing how a good game plan can pay off.
Who are in danger this week?
With Subhiksha safe, eight other housemates—Aadhirai, Aurora Sinclair, Tushar, Ramya, Subi, Kalaiyarasan, Praveen Raj, and Viyana—are now facing possible eviction.
As alliances shift and the competition gets tougher, this season keeps everyone guessing with its twists and bold gameplay.