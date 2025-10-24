'BBT9': Subhiksha grabs nomination-free pass; 8 others face eviction Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

This week on Bigg Boss Tamil 9, Subhiksha grabbed a nomination-free pass by winning the BB Juice Task, where contestants had to create their own juice creations.

Judges VJ Parvathy and Diwakar scored the drinks on taste, quality, and creativity, and Subhiksha's smart moves—especially in the final coin round—helped her edge out Ramya for the win.

Her victory means she's safe from eviction and now stands out as a strong contender.