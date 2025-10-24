Is Paresh Rawal part of 'Drishyam 3'?
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has denied rumors of his involvement in the upcoming film Drishyam 3. The third installment of the popular franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, is one of the most anticipated movies. However, its announcement teaser release was recently postponed due to creative and legal differences with Jeethu Joseph, the director and writer of the original Malayalam film featuring Mohanlal.
Actor's statement
'Maza nahin aaya'
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rawal spoke about the script of Drishyam 3. He said, "The script is very good and I have given my feedback on it." However, he also clarified that he will not be a part of the film. He added, "Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn't feel that the role was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya." The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in pivotal roles.
Film's challenges
Know why 'Drishyam 3' announcement teaser was delayed
The announcement teaser for Drishyam 3 was initially scheduled for release on October 2, but has been delayed due to creative and legal differences with the makers of the original Malayalam film. The movie is a sequel to Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022), both of which were successful at the box office. The third part will continue the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn.