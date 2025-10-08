Ajay's 'Drishyam 3' teaser skipped October 2 release, here's why 

The much-anticipated teaser for Ajay Devgn 's Drishyam 3 was planned to be released on October 2, a date that has a deep meaning attached to the first film. However, according to reports, the teaser drop got postponed due to an adaptation agreement that prohibits any announcements without the consent of the original Malayalam film's team. The original Drishyam was directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Details Why is the teaser delay happening? A source told Mid-Day, "There is an understanding between the makers of the Malayalam franchise, Jeethu and Antony, and the Hindi remake's producer Kumar Mangat (Pathak, Hindi remake's producer)." "Apparently, one of the adaptation clauses states that the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film's content without the permission of the original's makers." The source added that while Pathak cited unfinished background music as a reason for delaying the teaser, it was actually due to this clause.

Production clash Original team's displeasure over Pathak's decision The source also revealed that the announcement of the Hindi version's release date did not sit well with Perumbavoor and Joseph. The original plan was for all three versions, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, to be directed by Joseph and released simultaneously on October 2, 2026. However, this changed when the Devgn starrer announced the same date solo. Plus, Pathak decided to have his son Abhishek direct the Hindi version instead of Joseph.