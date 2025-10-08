Ajay's 'Drishyam 3' teaser skipped October 2 release, here's why
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 was planned to be released on October 2, a date that has a deep meaning attached to the first film. However, according to reports, the teaser drop got postponed due to an adaptation agreement that prohibits any announcements without the consent of the original Malayalam film's team. The original Drishyam was directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.
Details
Why is the teaser delay happening?
A source told Mid-Day, "There is an understanding between the makers of the Malayalam franchise, Jeethu and Antony, and the Hindi remake's producer Kumar Mangat (Pathak, Hindi remake's producer)." "Apparently, one of the adaptation clauses states that the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film's content without the permission of the original's makers." The source added that while Pathak cited unfinished background music as a reason for delaying the teaser, it was actually due to this clause.
Production clash
Original team's displeasure over Pathak's decision
The source also revealed that the announcement of the Hindi version's release date did not sit well with Perumbavoor and Joseph. The original plan was for all three versions, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, to be directed by Joseph and released simultaneously on October 2, 2026. However, this changed when the Devgn starrer announced the same date solo. Plus, Pathak decided to have his son Abhishek direct the Hindi version instead of Joseph.
Schedule update
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'Drishyam 3'
Despite the scheduling conflict, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is set to go into production in December. The film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak. Meanwhile, work on the Malayalam version has already begun with Mohanlal starting shooting on September 22. The original film's team has not yet responded to inquiries about these developments.