Vijay moves SC seeking independent probe into stampede
Actor-politician Vijay has gone to the Supreme Court, asking for an independent investigation into the Karur rally stampede that happened on September 27, 2024.
The tragedy left 41 people dead and over 60 injured.
Vijay is challenging a recent Madras High Court order that put the state police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in charge of the case.
Concerns about SIT's impartiality
Vijay's petition points out concerns about whether the SIT can be truly impartial, especially since the High Court itself had doubts about their neutrality.
He believes only an independent probe can bring real justice to the victims and their families.
Meanwhile, Vijay has been reaching out to affected families via video calls and has asked his party members to support them, though some have criticized him for not visiting in person yet.