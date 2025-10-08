Box office: 'Kantara 2' overtakes 'KGF 1's lifetime collection

'Kantara 2' in numbers

The film opened strong in India with ₹60 crore and has raked in ₹290.25 crore net across multiple languages, with Kannada viewers leading the way, followed by Hindi and Telugu fans.

Its global appeal is clear too, pulling in $7 million overseas in just six days.

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, it's even outperformed recent hits like Vikram and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, cementing its place as a major win for Indian cinema.