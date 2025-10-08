Box office: 'Kantara 2' overtakes 'KGF 1's lifetime collection
Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada film that dropped on October 2 worldwide, has smashed past ₹414 crore worldwide.
As a prequel exploring the origins of Panjurli Daiva, it's really struck a chord with audiences and has now overtaken KGF Chapter 1's lifetime earnings—making it the second-biggest Kannada hit ever, just behind KGF Chapter 2.
'Kantara 2' in numbers
The film opened strong in India with ₹60 crore and has raked in ₹290.25 crore net across multiple languages, with Kannada viewers leading the way, followed by Hindi and Telugu fans.
Its global appeal is clear too, pulling in $7 million overseas in just six days.
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, it's even outperformed recent hits like Vikram and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, cementing its place as a major win for Indian cinema.