Why 'Drishyam 3' teaser is ready but can't be released
The Drishyam 3 teaser, starring Ajay Devgn, is finished but can't be released yet.
There's a contract saying the original Malayalam creators—Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor—must approve any announcements first.
The delay happened because the Hindi producers jumped the gun and announced an October 2, 2026 release date without checking in.
'Drishyam' franchise's journey so far
Drishyam started as a Malayalam crime thriller back in 2013 with Mohanlal, and has since been remade in several languages. The Hindi version, with Devgn, was a big hit, as was the Malayalam Drishyam 2 in 2021.
Originally, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu versions of Drishyam 3 were supposed to drop together on October 2, 2026, but changes in the Hindi production led the Malayalam team to push for an earlier release.
What's the hold-up?
The teaser (just over a minute long) is stuck waiting for the green light from the original team.
The Hindi cast features Devgn, with Abhishek Pathak directing.
Fans are watching closely for official word on when they'll finally get to see it.