Why 'Drishyam 3' teaser is ready but can't be released

'Drishyam' franchise's journey so far

Drishyam started as a Malayalam crime thriller back in 2013 with Mohanlal, and has since been remade in several languages. The Hindi version, with Devgn, was a big hit, as was the Malayalam Drishyam 2 in 2021.

Originally, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu versions of Drishyam 3 were supposed to drop together on October 2, 2026, but changes in the Hindi production led the Malayalam team to push for an earlier release.