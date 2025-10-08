Next Article
'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actor Alan Kapoor marries Raviraa Bhardwaj
Entertainment
Alan Kapoor, known for TV hits like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Pinjra Khubsurti Ka, just got married to fellow actor Raviraa Bhardwaj.
The couple had a quiet beach wedding in Goa on Tuesday, keeping things intimate with just close friends and family.
How the 2 actors met and fell in love
Kapoor and Bhardwaj first met a few years ago through mutual friends, and what started as friendship slowly turned into love.
With both working in TV—he in soap operas, she in dramas—they found plenty of common ground.
Honeymoon in Europe planned for the couple
The newlyweds have shared some wedding photos and details publicly but are keeping many aspects private.
They have announced their post-wedding plans, including a honeymoon in Europe.
Their low-key celebration reflects their wish to keep personal moments away from the spotlight.