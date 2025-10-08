Madhur Bhandarkar lodges complaint against 'Chandni Bar' sequel makers
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has lodged a formal complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) against director Ajay Bahl and producer Sandeep Singh. The complaint alleges that they have used the title of his 2001 film Chandni Bar without permission for their upcoming sequel, Chandni Bar Returns. The original film starred Tabu and won multiple National Awards.
In response to Bhandarkar's complaint, the IMPPA has issued a notice to Singh and his banner. The letter states, "This is to inform you that we have received a complaint from our member, M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment, Mr Madhur Bhandarkar..." "Your company is using their registered title Chandni Bar for a sequel titled Chandni Bar Returns without obtaining the requisite authorization or consent." "The title Chandni Bar is a registered property of M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment."
The notice further adds, "Any use of this title, in any form or medium, without their prior written approval constitutes unauthorized use and may invite appropriate action." The association has advised Singh and his team to stop using the title immediately. As of now, Singh and his team have not responded to the official complaint.
Reportedly, Chandni Bar Returns is a modern reimagining of the critically acclaimed film. Names such as Sharvari Wagh, Ananya Panday, and Triptii Dimri are reportedly in contention for the lead role. As per online reports, Tabu might reprise her iconic role in the sequel, which is expected to center around Mumbai's dance bars.