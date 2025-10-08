Madhur Bhandarkar lodges complaint against 'Chandni Bar' sequel makers

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has lodged a formal complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) against director Ajay Bahl and producer Sandeep Singh. The complaint alleges that they have used the title of his 2001 film Chandni Bar without permission for their upcoming sequel, Chandni Bar Returns. The original film starred Tabu and won multiple National Awards.

Official notice IMPPA issues notice to Singh, his production house In response to Bhandarkar's complaint, the IMPPA has issued a notice to Singh and his banner. The letter states, "This is to inform you that we have received a complaint from our member, M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment, Mr Madhur Bhandarkar..." "Your company is using their registered title Chandni Bar for a sequel titled Chandni Bar Returns without obtaining the requisite authorization or consent." "The title Chandni Bar is a registered property of M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment."

Awaiting response Association has advised Singh, team to stop using title The notice further adds, "Any use of this title, in any form or medium, without their prior written approval constitutes unauthorized use and may invite appropriate action." The association has advised Singh and his team to stop using the title immediately. As of now, Singh and his team have not responded to the official complaint.