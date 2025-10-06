'Chandni Bar 2': Tabu likely to reprise her iconic role
What's the story
Tabu, who won hearts with her powerful performance as Mumtaz Sawant in the 2001 blockbuster Chandni Bar, is reportedly in talks to reprise her role in the film's sequel. Although an official confirmation is yet to come, a source close to the production has revealed that makers are keen on having her back. "The producers are keenly interested in having her reprise her iconic role," they told Zoom.
Sequel details
'Chandni Bar 2' to be set 25 years after original
The makers have confirmed that Chandni Bar 2 will be "a reimagined story for a new generation," set 25 years after the original. The sequel is officially underway with director Madhur Bhandarkar at the helm. However, it remains unclear if Tabu will reprise her role in this new version of the story.
Film's legacy
About the original 'Chandni Bar'
Chandni Bar, released in 2001, is an Indian Hindi-language crime drama film that delves into the dark underbelly of Mumbai's underworld. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav, Minakshi Sahani, and Vishal Thakkar. It bagged four awards at the 49th National Film Awards including Best Actress (Tabu), Best Supporting Actor (Kulkarni), and Best Supporting Actress (Khare).