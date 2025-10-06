Tabu might be a part of the sequel

'Chandni Bar 2': Tabu likely to reprise her iconic role

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:03 pm Oct 06, 202506:03 pm

Tabu, who won hearts with her powerful performance as Mumtaz Sawant in the 2001 blockbuster Chandni Bar, is reportedly in talks to reprise her role in the film's sequel. Although an official confirmation is yet to come, a source close to the production has revealed that makers are keen on having her back. "The producers are keenly interested in having her reprise her iconic role," they told Zoom.