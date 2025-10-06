Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' is now the highest-grossing film in Kerala

The Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has set a new record by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in Kerala. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the superhero movie grossed ₹1.8 crore in its sixth weekend, taking its total collection to around ₹119 crore. This achievement has surpassed the previous record held by Thudarum earlier this year.

Box office success 'Lokah' nears ₹300 crore mark globally Since its release, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has maintained a strong lead at the box office. The film has grossed ₹178.5 crore in India and nearly ₹298 crore worldwide. It is on track to become the first Malayalam film to gross ₹300 crore globally. The movie's extended theatrical run has contributed to its success, especially in Kerala where films are often pulled from multiple screens once they release digitally.

Box office rivalry 'Lokah' beats tough competition from 'Thudarum' Despite facing tough competition from Thudarum, which held the box office record for most of its run, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra managed to take over. The latter's early digital release after five weeks effectively ended its box office run, allowing Lokah to claim the all-time record in Kerala. The film's success can be attributed to its engaging storyline and performances by Priyadarshan and Naslen.

Milestone achievement Film's record-breaking collections across India Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has also completed a significant milestone in Malayalam cinema by collecting ₹153.05 crore across India within 38 days of its release. The film's earnings were primarily driven by Kerala, where it collected ₹42.45 crore in the first week alone. Despite a slight decline in collections during the second week, Lokah continued to perform strongly at the box office.