Nora Fatehi announces special 'Thamma' dance number; song releases tomorrow
What's the story
Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has announced her return to Bollywood dance numbers with the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka from the upcoming film Thamma. The announcement was made through a video message shared by Fatehi on Instagram. She said, "Everyone knows that I haven't done a Bollywood dance number in a movie for a while."
Career revival
'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya' changed my life: Fatehi
Fatehi further elaborated on her decision to return to Bollywood dance numbers after a hiatus. She said, "Dilbar and Kamariya in 2018 was my explosive moment. It put me on the map." "And it introduced me to you guys as your Dilbar and Kamariya girl." "In Stree 1, I had this character through this song Kamariya and it really changed my life."
Upcoming release
Fatehi shot 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya' at the same time
Fatehi also revealed that she shot Dilbar and Kamariya at the same time, and they were released in the same month. "Now I chose to perform in a song called Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in the movie Thamma, which is releasing tomorrow," she said. "This song is bringing back the explosion that you love about me when I do songs in a Bollywood movie." The song will be out on Tuesday at 1:45pm.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Thamma'
Thamma is an upcoming Indian romantic comedy-horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is a joint production venture between Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It will be released on October 21, 2025.