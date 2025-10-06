Nora Fatehi announces special 'Thamma' dance number; song releases tomorrow

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has announced her return to Bollywood dance numbers with the song Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka from the upcoming film Thamma. The announcement was made through a video message shared by Fatehi on Instagram. She said, "Everyone knows that I haven't done a Bollywood dance number in a movie for a while."

Career revival 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya' changed my life: Fatehi Fatehi further elaborated on her decision to return to Bollywood dance numbers after a hiatus. She said, "Dilbar and Kamariya in 2018 was my explosive moment. It put me on the map." "And it introduced me to you guys as your Dilbar and Kamariya girl." "In Stree 1, I had this character through this song Kamariya and it really changed my life."

Upcoming release Fatehi shot 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya' at the same time Fatehi also revealed that she shot Dilbar and Kamariya at the same time, and they were released in the same month. "Now I chose to perform in a song called Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in the movie Thamma, which is releasing tomorrow," she said. "This song is bringing back the explosion that you love about me when I do songs in a Bollywood movie." The song will be out on Tuesday at 1:45pm.