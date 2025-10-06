Next Article
PM Thomas Kutty's 'The Comrade' explores Kerala's political evolution
Entertainment
Malayalam cinema is diving deep into Kerala's past with "The Comrade," a political thriller directed by and starring PM Thomas Kutty.
Unveiled on Monday by Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas in Kozhikode, the film explores 80 years of the state's political and social shifts, sparking buzz for its fresh take on Kerala's evolving landscape.
Aiming to create a lasting impact like 'Pada,' 'Narivetta'
This isn't your usual political drama—"The Comrade" digs into power struggles, corruption, and the messy side of lawmaking, all through a cast featuring over 10 well-known Malayalam actors.
The movie follows in the footsteps of impactful films like "Pada" and "Narivetta," promising an immersive look at Kerala's ongoing challenges.
More details on the cast and crew are coming soon!