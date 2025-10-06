Will Ram Charan's 'Peddi' miss its release date?

The shooting of Ram Charan 's highly anticipated film Peddi has been delayed, according to reports. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was initially slated to be wrapped up by October 2025. However, according to India Today, the production is unlikely to finish before January 2026 due to the film's elaborate scale and attention to detail. This might ultimately affect the purported March 27, 2026 release date.

Production details 'Scale of 'Peddi' has grown far beyond the initial plan' A source close to the film's production stated, "The scale of Peddi has grown far beyond the initial plan." "Every schedule has been extended because of the detailing involved - from action choreography to period setting. The team doesn't want to compromise on authenticity." The film is being shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry with elaborate sets that recreate a coastal town from the 1980s.

Actor's engagement Charan's involvement in every aspect of production The source also revealed that Charan is heavily involved in every aspect of Peddi. "Even Buchi Babu is reviewing footage, discussing tone, and even working on scenes that don't meet his standards. Naturally, that takes more time," the insider said. The actor has also been balancing brand endorsements and preparing for his next film with director Sukumar, which has now been pushed to mid-2026 due to Peddi's delay.