Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu's film titled 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai'?

Kartik Aaryan 's upcoming romantic drama with director Anurag Basu has been titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, if a report by Mid-Day is to be believed. The title is inspired by a song from the 1990 film Aashiqui but was chosen to avoid direct association with the Aashiqui franchise. The film also stars Sreeleela and is slated for a May 1, 2026, release.

Title selection Makers wanted to evoke nostalgia without legal complications A source told Mid-Day, "When choosing the title, it was a pre-emptive move by the makers to avoid making a direct reference to Aashiqui. The team wanted a name that evoked nostalgia, but didn't risk legal or creative complications." "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai felt like the perfect fit." The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and will continue until 2025-end with patchwork spilling into early 2026.

Production history Film was initially part of 'Aashiqui' series The film was initially planned as the third part of the Aashiqui series but was later developed into a standalone project after Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar's fallout. The source added, "It's a classic love story with Basu's signature treatment of the genre. With the release more than six months away, it gives the team time to weave in some additional tracks."