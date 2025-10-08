Car smuggling case: ED raids Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's homes

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 17 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as part of its probe into a luxury car smuggling and illegal foreign exchange network. The searches included the residences of film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran . The action was taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and is part of an ongoing investigation that includes findings from a recent Customs investigation revealing alleged smuggling of high-end vehicles from Bhutan into India.

Details Multiple locations searched The raids were carried out at the residences of Salmaan and Sukumaran, as well as locations linked to certain vehicle owners, auto workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore. The action is part of a wider investigation into unauthorized foreign exchange transactions and cross-border payments.

Investigation details Investigation into illegal import and registration of luxury cars To recall, a Customs investigation recently revealed a syndicate involved in the illegal import and registration of luxury cars like Land Cruiser, Defender, and Maserati through India-Bhutan and Nepal routes. Preliminary investigations suggest that the Coimbatore-based network used forged documents allegedly issued by the Indian Army, US Embassy, and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), along with fraudulent Regional Transport Office (RTO) registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.