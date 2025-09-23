Why were Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's homes raided?
What's the story
In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs have launched a nationwide operation called "Numkoor," with Kerala being a key focus area. The operation is targeting high-profile individuals, including Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan. The raids were conducted at 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.
Operation details
Raids at actors' residences and car showrooms
The raids were carried out at the residences of Sukumaran and Salmaan, as well as prominent car showrooms in the state. However, officials reportedly could not find any suspected vehicles at the actors' homes. The operation is being conducted by Customs officials in coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department. They are also inspecting high-end cars registered in Himachal Pradesh but used in other states, particularly Kerala.
Investigation findings
Investigation into illegal luxury vehicle imports
The investigation has revealed that eight types of luxury vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, with evading taxes. The modus operandi involves registering the vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and then transporting them across India, often with changed registration numbers to hide their origin. Authorities have assured that the operation will be conducted in multiple phases, focusing on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.
Ongoing operation
Both Sukumaran and Salmaan are reportedly fully cooperating
The inclusion of celebrity residences in the inspections has drawn a lot of media attention but officials have clarified that the operation is strictly procedural and part of a nationwide effort to safeguard revenue and enforce compliance. The luxury automobile sector is particularly vulnerable to such illegal practices due to its high market value, necessitating rigorous inspections. Both Sukumaran and Salmaan are reportedly fully cooperating with the investigation.