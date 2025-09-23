Why were Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's homes raided?

In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs have launched a nationwide operation called "Numkoor," with Kerala being a key focus area. The operation is targeting high-profile individuals, including Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan . The raids were conducted at 30 locations across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Operation details Raids at actors' residences and car showrooms The raids were carried out at the residences of Sukumaran and Salmaan, as well as prominent car showrooms in the state. However, officials reportedly could not find any suspected vehicles at the actors' homes. The operation is being conducted by Customs officials in coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department. They are also inspecting high-end cars registered in Himachal Pradesh but used in other states, particularly Kerala.

Investigation findings Investigation into illegal luxury vehicle imports The investigation has revealed that eight types of luxury vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, with evading taxes. The modus operandi involves registering the vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and then transporting them across India, often with changed registration numbers to hide their origin. Authorities have assured that the operation will be conducted in multiple phases, focusing on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.