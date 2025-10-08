'Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now': Where to watch

Ozzy Osbourne—Black Sabbath frontman and solo icon—faces an identity crisis after surgery left him questioning if he could ever perform again. The film captures him wrestling with his own mortality, but also shows how music remains his anchor, even when everything else feels uncertain.

Cast and crew of the documentary

Directed by Tania Alexander and featuring appearances from Kelly Osbourne and Andrew Watt, the documentary is all about resilience.

It's a moving portrait of Ozzy's fight to hold onto what matters most to him—his music and his sense of self—making it a must-watch for anyone curious about the real person behind the rock legend.