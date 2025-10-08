ED raids Mammootty's Chennai property in luxury car smuggling case
Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Chennai property was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of "Operation Numkhor," which is cracking down on alleged tax evasion and illegal luxury car imports.
The raid, backed by CRPF personnel, follows similar high-profile actions in Kerala last month, where celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan had their luxury cars seized.
Dulquer Salmaan's seized car
The ED is looking into claims that forged documents were used to bring luxury cars into India.
In last month's Kerala raids, officials found 36 vehicles suspected of being imported illegally—including Dulquer Salmaan's Land Rover Defender.
The Kerala High Court has now told him to follow legal steps under the Customs Act, 1962, if he wants his car back.