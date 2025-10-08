'Biwi Ho...' director on young Salman: He was serious
Salman Khan's big-screen journey began back in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, and director JK Bihari just opened up about what it was like working with a totally new Salman.
"He was serious about work, but he didn't know much back then. You had to be patient to get work out of him," Bihari said in a chat with Siddharth Kannan.
Rekha often helped Salman out
Turns out, veteran actor Rekha often stepped in when Salman struggled with his lines.
Bihari recalled how Salman was always on time but sometimes needed extra help, so Rekha would patiently guide him through his dialogues.
More about 'Biwi Ho To Aisi'
Biwi Ho To Aisi is a family drama where Salman played Vicky Bhandari and Rekha starred as Shalu—a woman fighting for acceptance in a tough family setup.
Off-screen, Rekha and Salman shared a sweet bond; she's even mentioned he had a childhood crush on her.
Meanwhile, here's what Salman's up to now
Fast forward to 2025: Salman is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 India-China clash. The film's being shot in Leh and Ladakh.