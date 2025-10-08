'Biwi Ho...' director on young Salman: He was serious Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Salman Khan's big-screen journey began back in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, and director JK Bihari just opened up about what it was like working with a totally new Salman.

"He was serious about work, but he didn't know much back then. You had to be patient to get work out of him," Bihari said in a chat with Siddharth Kannan.