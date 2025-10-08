Guillermo del Toro to receive Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award
Legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is set to receive the Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award at their big ceremony on March 7, 2026.
Del Toro, famous for movies like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, is being recognized for how he brings sound and visuals together in unforgettable ways.
He now joins icons like Denis Villeneuve and Steven Spielberg on the CAS honor roll.
Del Toro joins a long list of past honorees
CAS President Peter Kurland called out how del Toro's films stand out not just for their stunning looks and heartfelt stories, but also for their "masterful use of sound."
Del Toro said he's truly grateful to be recognized by fellow sound experts.
The Cinema Audio Society, around since 1964, celebrates the best in sound mixing every year across several categories.