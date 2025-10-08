Next Article
Maharashtra government forms committee to discuss Marathi films' multiplex issues
Entertainment
Maharashtra just set up a 21-member committee to help Marathi movies get better space and visibility in multiplexes.
After a meeting on October 6, where filmmakers pushed for more dedicated screens, cheaper ₹100 tickets, and at least 180 days of screenings each year, the government constituted the committee.
Committee has 45 days to suggest fixes
The committee—made up of film industry folks and multiplex reps—has 45 days to suggest fixes.
While filmmakers want more spotlight for Marathi cinema, multiplex owners worry about making ends meet if audience numbers drop.
The Deputy Chief Minister says the goal is to put Marathi films on par with big Hindi releases, and industry leaders are hopeful this move will lead to longer runs and fairer chances for regional movies.