Maharashtra government forms committee to discuss Marathi films' multiplex issues

The committee—made up of film industry folks and multiplex reps—has 45 days to suggest fixes.

While filmmakers want more spotlight for Marathi cinema, multiplex owners worry about making ends meet if audience numbers drop.

The Deputy Chief Minister says the goal is to put Marathi films on par with big Hindi releases, and industry leaders are hopeful this move will lead to longer runs and fairer chances for regional movies.