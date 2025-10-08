Mumbai: Van Rani toy train's relaunch delayed due to thefts

Train was last operational in mid-September

Since mid-September 2025, repeated thefts and rain damage have slowed progress.

Although a suspect was found in one theft case, they weren't charged because of the low value involved.

SGNP officials reached out to police for help on September 29, but as of October 7 there's still no update on extra security or a fresh launch date.

For now, Mumbai's iconic toy train—running since 1974—remains on pause as everyone waits for better news.