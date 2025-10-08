Next Article
Travis Kelce hypes up Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' album on podcast
Entertainment
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift's fiance, is hyping up her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
In a sneak peek for the October 7 New Heights podcast, he shared, "She's done it again," and urged fans to give it a listen.
He also praised her appearances during the album's press tour and talk shows.
Kelce's previous album shoutout and rumored influence
Kelce was at the August 12 launch and revealed his top pick from the album is Opalite, thanks to its catchy pop-meets-poetry vibe.
Fans are buzzing that he may have influenced some of the album's themes through hidden Easter eggs—making this release feel extra personal.
The full podcast episode drops October 8, 2025.