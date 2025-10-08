Travis Kelce hypes up Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' album on podcast Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift's fiance, is hyping up her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In a sneak peek for the October 7 New Heights podcast, he shared, "She's done it again," and urged fans to give it a listen.

He also praised her appearances during the album's press tour and talk shows.