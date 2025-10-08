Next Article
KISS's Ace Frehley cancels 2025 tour due to health issues
Entertainment
Ace Frehley, the iconic guitarist who helped launch KISS, has called off his 2025 tour due to ongoing medical issues.
The 74-year-old was recently hospitalized following a fall in his studio, and he's now focusing on recovery instead of hitting the road.
Health issues prompt tour cancelation
Frehley's health scare started with a fall in late September, which led him to cancel a show at the Antelope Valley Fair—.
Fans have been flooding social media with get-well messages and support as he takes time off.
Frehley will still be celebrated in December
Even though touring is off for now, Frehley's legacy is still getting major recognition.
He and his former KISS bandmates will be honored at the Kennedy Center in December 2025 for their impact on rock music—a reminder that legends don't fade easily.