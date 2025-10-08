Ed Sheeran's 'One Shot' special gets Netflix release date
Netflix just teased "One Shot with Ed Sheeran," a new music special filmed in a single, unbroken shot as Ed roams around New York City.
Directed by Philip Barantini and produced by Barantini, Sheeran, and Ben Winston, the show lands on Netflix worldwide November 21, 2025.
Described as "groundbreaking" in a press release, the special was highlighted by Sheeran on Instagram earlier this week.
More on the special
Instead of a typical concert film, you'll see Ed performing his hits live while moving through real NYC spots—like singing on a subway or surprising fans on the street.
The whole thing is shot in real time with no cuts, so viewers get those spontaneous moments that usually never make it to screen.
This unique project comes hot on the heels of his latest album "Play," showing Ed's love for trying out new ways to connect with fans.