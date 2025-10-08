Box office collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' earns ₹290cr+ in 6 days
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" is making serious waves, pulling in ₹290.25cr at the box office within its first six days.
Released by Hombale Films as a prequel to the 2022 hit "Kantara," it dropped during Dussehra weekend and kept up the momentum, earning ₹33.5cr on Tuesday (October 7, 2024).
'Kantara Chapter 1' saw no drop in collections
The film kicked off with a huge ₹61.85cr on day one, followed by strong numbers through the week—₹45.4cr on Friday, ₹55cr on Saturday, ₹63cr on Sunday, and ₹31.5cr on Monday.
Word-of-mouth has been massive for this one, with many expecting it to cross the ₹300cr mark soon.
This is what happens in 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Set a thousand years before the original, "Kantara Chapter 1" follows Berme (played by Shetty) as he fights to protect his land from Prince Kulashekara, who seeks to control the land and its people.
The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram—the film has benefited from positive word-of-mouth.