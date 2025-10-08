Box office collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' earns ₹290cr+ in 6 days

'Kantara Chapter 1' saw no drop in collections

The film kicked off with a huge ₹61.85cr on day one, followed by strong numbers through the week—₹45.4cr on Friday, ₹55cr on Saturday, ₹63cr on Sunday, and ₹31.5cr on Monday.

Word-of-mouth has been massive for this one, with many expecting it to cross the ₹300cr mark soon.