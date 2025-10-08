'One-Punch Man' season 3: Release date, streaming platforms, cast Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Get ready—One-Punch Man is back!

Season 3 premieres on October 12, 2025, with a special recap of season two airing a week earlier.

This time, Saitama and the S-class heroes dive into the intense Monster Association arc, facing off against Garou, aka the "human monster."