'One-Punch Man' season 3: Release date, streaming platforms, cast
Entertainment
Get ready—One-Punch Man is back!
Season 3 premieres on October 12, 2025, with a special recap of season two airing a week earlier.
This time, Saitama and the S-class heroes dive into the intense Monster Association arc, facing off against Garou, aka the "human monster."
Where to watch the new season
Season 3 will stream on Hulu and Disney+ (US), Disney+ (Canada), Crunchyroll (Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Oceania), and Netflix (Latin America, Australia, New Zealand).
So wherever you are, there's a platform for you.
Meet the cast and crew
The new season is produced by J.C. Staff with Shinpei Nagai directing. Fan favorite Makoto Furukawa returns as Saitama.
The show continues to stay true to ONE and Yusuke Murata's hit manga series—which has sold over 35 million copies worldwide!