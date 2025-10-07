Next Article
Box office: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' earns ₹3 crore
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's new rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is holding its ground at the box office.
The film added ₹3 crore on its first Tuesday (October 7, 2024), bringing its six-day total to ₹36.25 crore—even after a noticeable drop following a strong weekend start.
Meet the team behind the hit
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie features a lively cast including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma.
Its witty script—co-written by Khaitan and Ishita Moitra—leans into playful Bollywood references and sharp dialogues.
That blend of humor and nostalgia seems to be keeping audiences coming back for more.