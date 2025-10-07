Box office: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' earns ₹3 crore

Meet the team behind the hit

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie features a lively cast including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma.

Its witty script—co-written by Khaitan and Ishita Moitra—leans into playful Bollywood references and sharp dialogues.

That blend of humor and nostalgia seems to be keeping audiences coming back for more.