'The Witcher' S04 trailer: Liam Hemsworth's debut lands October 30
Netflix just dropped the trailer for The Witcher Season 4, landing October 30. This season brings a big change—Liam Hemsworth is now playing Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill's exit.
The trailer teases Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri navigating war-torn lands and trying to reunite while danger closes in.
Trailer: Geralt faces monsters, soldiers, and ghosts in search of Ciri
The trailer focuses on Geralt pulling a team together to find Ciri, facing off against soldiers, monsters, and even a ghostly wraith.
Laurence Fishburne joins as Regis alongside returning favorites Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey).
A voiceover hints at change for Geralt: "You are becoming something new," nodding to both his growth and the series' new direction with Hemsworth.
'The Witcher' S04 has 8 episodes; Season 5 confirmed
Season 4 has eight episodes directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returns as showrunner.
The cast also features Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold) and Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz).
Netflix confirmed that Season 5 will be the final chapter—so this is the second-to-last adventure for fans.