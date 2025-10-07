'The Witcher' S04 trailer: Liam Hemsworth's debut lands October 30

Trailer: Geralt faces monsters, soldiers, and ghosts in search of Ciri

The trailer focuses on Geralt pulling a team together to find Ciri, facing off against soldiers, monsters, and even a ghostly wraith.

Laurence Fishburne joins as Regis alongside returning favorites Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey).

A voiceover hints at change for Geralt: "You are becoming something new," nodding to both his growth and the series' new direction with Hemsworth.