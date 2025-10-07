Next Article
'Harry Potter' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary
Entertainment
Warner Bros. is bringing "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" back to theaters worldwide in 2026, celebrating 25 years since the film first hit screens in November 2001.
Directed by Chris Columbus, this movie introduced us to Harry, Hermione, and Ron—and kicked off the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.
Theatrical re-release, special edition merch will mark the celebration
The celebration will last all year with a new Patronus-inspired logo, special edition merch, and global retail promos. The big highlight? The movie's theatrical re-release.
This is all part of Warner Bros.'s ongoing love for the Wizarding World—which now includes eight movies, three Fantastic Beasts prequels, a stage play, theme parks, and an HBO series coming in 2027.