'Harry Potter' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary

Theatrical re-release, special edition merch will mark the celebration

The celebration will last all year with a new Patronus-inspired logo, special edition merch, and global retail promos. The big highlight? The movie's theatrical re-release.

This is all part of Warner Bros.'s ongoing love for the Wizarding World—which now includes eight movies, three Fantastic Beasts prequels, a stage play, theme parks, and an HBO series coming in 2027.