Rishab Shetty on Vijay rally stampede: 'Collective mistake...'
Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty has weighed in on the tragic stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which happened on September 27, 2025.
The incident took the lives of about 41 people and injured over 60.
Calling it a "collective mistake," Shetty said it's never just one person's fault and pointed out how tough crowd control can get at massive events.
Overcrowding led to deadly stampede
The chaos broke out when nearly 30,000 fans tried to squeeze into a venue built for only 10,000 during Vijay's rally.
Overcrowding turned dangerous fast, leading to the deadly stampede.
Reports and court observations have highlighted inadequate security and planning as contributing factors.
Shetty cancels Chennai event in solidarity
A Special Investigation Team is now looking into what went wrong, and there's even talk of a CBI probe with a Supreme Court hearing set for October 10.
In solidarity with the victims' families, Shetty canceled his own Chennai event and reflected on how intense fan culture can make crowd management really challenging at these kinds of gatherings.