Rishab Shetty on Vijay rally stampede: 'Collective mistake...' Oct 07, 2025

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty has weighed in on the tragic stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which happened on September 27, 2025.

The incident took the lives of about 41 people and injured over 60.

Calling it a "collective mistake," Shetty said it's never just one person's fault and pointed out how tough crowd control can get at massive events.