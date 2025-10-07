Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show gig Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

Donald Trump isn't thrilled about Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.

On Newsmax, he admitted, "I never heard of him. I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment, I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

The Puerto Rican rapper will take the stage at Levi's Stadium in California on February 8, 2026.