Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show gig
Donald Trump isn't thrilled about Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.
On Newsmax, he admitted, "I never heard of him. I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment, I think it's absolutely ridiculous."
The Puerto Rican rapper will take the stage at Levi's Stadium in California on February 8, 2026.
Bad Bunny is a 3-time Grammy winner
Bad Bunny is a three-time Grammy winner and one of the world's most streamed artists.
His selection as headliner was announced last month, and he described it as a celebration of his culture and those who paved the way for him.
The event is being produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins.
Bad Bunny addressed the criticism on 'SNL'
The announcement got people talking—some see it as a big win for Latino representation, while others (like Trump) aren't impressed.
Addressing critics on "Saturday Night Live," Bad Bunny highlighted how much this performance means to Latino communities and, in a paraphrased sense, encouraged everyone to listen before judging.