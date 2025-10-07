Netflix collaborates with IICT, FICCI to boost AVGC-XR education

Netflix has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to help young creators build skills in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR). The partnership was announced at Mumbai's FICCI Frames event this week.

Curriculum shaping and industry connections Netflix will help shape IICT's curriculum and connect students with industry experts through workshops and masterclasses.

Students will benefit from real-world experience and best practices shared by industry professionals.

Scholarships for underrepresented students Through the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, scholarships will support students—especially those from underrepresented backgrounds—looking to start careers in media and entertainment.

IICT and Netflix will select recipients together to encourage more diversity in India's creative industries.