Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon raises ₹3.7 crore for charity
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is back and making a difference—raising ₹3.7 crore for charity ahead of its October 12, 2025, run at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Over 60 NGOs, 15 corporate partners, and plenty of individual fundraisers teamed up to make this happen.
Corporate donors lead the way
Corporate donors led with ₹3.04 crore, while individual fundraisers chipped in ₹47 lakh.
Direct donations to NGO pages brought in another ₹7 lakh, and NGOs collected ₹13 lakh through bib sales and offline drives.
Even runners themselves contributed ₹2.5 lakh via registration fees.
Making a difference since 2005
Since starting in 2005, VDHM has helped raise ₹85 crore for NGOs nationwide.
This demonstrates that running shoes can spark real change when sports and giving come together.