Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon raises ₹3.7 crore for charity Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is back and making a difference—raising ₹3.7 crore for charity ahead of its October 12, 2025, run at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Over 60 NGOs, 15 corporate partners, and plenty of individual fundraisers teamed up to make this happen.