HDFC Bank cuts MCLR: How much could your EMIs drop?

Rate details

Overnight MCLR has been cut by 10 bps

The revised MCLR rates by HDFC Bank are as follows: Overnight MCLR has been cut from 8.55% to 8.45%, while the one-month rate has been reduced from 8.55% to 8.4%. The three-month MCLR has also been cut by 15 bps from 8.6% to 8.45%. Both six-month and one-year MCLR rates have been reduced by 10 bps each, from their previous levels of 8.65% to a new rate of 8.55%.