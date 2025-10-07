This is Modi government's stance on cryptocurrency in India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has clarified the Indian government 's position on cryptocurrency. He said that the government does not promote or demote cryptocurrencies, but only taxes them. "We have not been encouraging cryptocurrency, which does not have sovereign backing or which is not backed by assets," Goyal said during his two-day visit to Doha , to boost trade and investments between India and Qatar.

Taxation focus We are taxing it very heavily: Goyal Goyal stressed that the government intends to regulate cryptocurrencies through heavy taxation instead of banning them outright. "As far as cryptocurrency, which is not backed by the Central Govt, while there is no ban as such, we are taxing it very heavily," he said. He further explained that this approach is intended to prevent people from getting trapped in unbacked cryptocurrencies with no support system.

Digital currency India to introduce sovereign digital currency Goyal also revealed India's plan to introduce a sovereign digital currency, backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The new digital rupee will have features similar to stablecoins. It will also have blockchain-based traceability for transparency and compliance. "Our idea is that this will only make it easier to transact," Goyal said about the upcoming digital currency.