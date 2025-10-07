You can make UPI payments using facial recognition from tomorrow
What's the story
Starting tomorrow, India will allow users to approve Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions using facial recognition and fingerprints. The authentication process will use biometric data stored under the Indian government's unique identification system, Aadhaar. The move comes after recent guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowing alternative authentication methods for payment approvals.
Feature demonstration
NPCI to showcase biometric feature at Global Fintech Festival
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, plans to demonstrate this innovative biometric facility at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai. The move is a departure from the current system that relies on a numeric PIN for payment authentication.
Regulatory approval
RBI's guidelines on biometric authentication in UPI transactions
The RBI's recent guidelines have opened the door for alternative methods of authentication, such as biometric data, in UPI transactions. This move is aimed at enhancing the security and convenience of digital payments in India. The new system will use Aadhaar-linked biometric data to authenticate users, making it a more secure and efficient method than the traditional PIN-based system.