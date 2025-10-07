You can make UPI payments using facial recognition from tomorrow

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) , which operates UPI, plans to demonstrate this innovative biometric facility at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai. The move is a departure from the current system that relies on a numeric PIN for payment authentication.

Regulatory approval

RBI's guidelines on biometric authentication in UPI transactions

The RBI's recent guidelines have opened the door for alternative methods of authentication, such as biometric data, in UPI transactions. This move is aimed at enhancing the security and convenience of digital payments in India. The new system will use Aadhaar-linked biometric data to authenticate users, making it a more secure and efficient method than the traditional PIN-based system.