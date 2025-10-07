Gold prices hit record high today: Here we decode why

Gold prices have hit a record high in India , with futures hitting ₹1,20,900 per 10g on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today. The surge is mainly due to global economic and political uncertainties in the US. The ongoing US government shutdown has raised fears of job losses and frozen some $1.7 trillion in funds for agency operations, about one-quarter of the annual federal budget.

Precious metal performance Silver futures also show positive movement Along with gold, silver futures have also seen a rise, trading close to their peak. The February 2026 gold futures contract rose by ₹648 (0.53%) to a new high of ₹1,22,231 per 10g. Meanwhile, the March 2026 silver futures showed positive movement, advancing by ₹327 (0.21%) to ₹1,49,500 per kg after its previous session's record of ₹1,49,605 per kg.

Market impact Factors contributing to gold's record surge The ongoing US government shutdown has disrupted key federal programs and delayed important economic data releases, including the September employment report. The absence of official US economic indicators and expectations of two Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year have made gold more attractive to investors. "Sustained gold buying by global central banks also continues to power the record rally in the precious metal prices," an expert said.